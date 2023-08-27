Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,748,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,760. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

