RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 379,065 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 379,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,354. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

