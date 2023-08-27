RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 2,581 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 217,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.47. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.