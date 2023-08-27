RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 98,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $268.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.87.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

