RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 224,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 90,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $6,661,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.47. 3,068,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,849. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.87.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,217,764 shares of company stock worth $259,303,833. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

