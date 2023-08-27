RMB Capital Management LLC Has $39.86 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,042.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,558. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,905.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,695.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.