RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CPK stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,302. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $134.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

