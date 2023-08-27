RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.76. The company had a trading volume of 471,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.15. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $188.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

