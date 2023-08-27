RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
EastGroup Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.76. The company had a trading volume of 471,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.15. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $188.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.