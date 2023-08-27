RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 9,766 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after buying an additional 1,031,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.22. 5,461,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

