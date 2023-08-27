Robert W. Baird Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

SPLK stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

