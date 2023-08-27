Robert W. Baird Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $178.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

