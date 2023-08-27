Rosenblatt Securities Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $145.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.83.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Splunk

Splunk Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.