Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $126.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

ROST opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.