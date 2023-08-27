Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Sector Perform

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $464.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $500.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $429.57 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $385,860,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $360,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

