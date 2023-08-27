Royal Bank of Canada Trims Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price to $275.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.78.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $244.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $197.22 and a 52-week high of $257.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.