Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,122 shares of company stock worth $6,120,628. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

