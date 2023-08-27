Rumble (RUM) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 109 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rumble to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rumble and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 884 4157 9580 269 2.62

Risk and Volatility

Rumble presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than its rivals.

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -152.19% -18.99% -7.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rumble and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $73.53 million -$11.40 million -24.50 Rumble Competitors $8.48 billion $1.47 billion 15.31

Rumble’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rumble rivals beat Rumble on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

