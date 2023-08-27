Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 4.0 %
SFRGY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 5,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
