Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 4.0 %

SFRGY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 5,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

