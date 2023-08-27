Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.75.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 24.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

