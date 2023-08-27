Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 727,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
STRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,313. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
