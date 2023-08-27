Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $173.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,409,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

