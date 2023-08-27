Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SOAGY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOAGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

