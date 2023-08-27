SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 29.9% in August

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $99.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBFG. TheStreet cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBFG

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.