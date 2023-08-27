Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $73.34. 2,490,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,279. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.