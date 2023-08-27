Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 61.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

