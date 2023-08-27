SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Guggenheim

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.81.

NYSE:S opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,179 shares of company stock worth $4,294,152. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

