Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 70.8% in August

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STRNY. Societe Generale cut Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($36.04) to GBX 2,800 ($35.72) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Investec raised Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.28) to GBX 2,850 ($36.36) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($40.32) to GBX 3,100 ($39.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,966.00.

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.2 %

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

Shares of STRNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 1,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,060. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.7396 per share. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.61%.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Articles

