Shentu (CTK) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Shentu has a total market cap of $40.82 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shentu has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 123,873,453 coins and its circulating supply is 93,461,357 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

