Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.41. 4,118,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,220. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

