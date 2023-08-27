Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Purchases 12,971 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 3.1% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $57,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 927,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 179,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ET traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,859,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,929,904. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,901,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

