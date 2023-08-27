Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.20. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $17.67.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 19.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

