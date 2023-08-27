Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Up 68.8% in August

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the July 31st total of 651,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $10.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.47. 787,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.95. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,450. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

