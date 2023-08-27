Short Interest in Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Decreases By 50.0%

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aumann Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUUMF remained flat at $15.10 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Aumann has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electrified and classic powertrains in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Further Reading

