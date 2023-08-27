Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Decreases By 43.1%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AVVIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 481 ($6.14) to GBX 493 ($6.29) in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.70) to GBX 520 ($6.63) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.95) to GBX 470 ($6.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($6.00) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

