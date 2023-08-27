Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Expands By 55.7%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the July 31st total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

