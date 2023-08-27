Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Rises By 122.7%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $71.41.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.2985 per share. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

