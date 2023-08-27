Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Rises By 64.5%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the July 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 240,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.59.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
