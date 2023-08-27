Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Rises By 64.5%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the July 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 240,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3,183.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 108,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 105,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 359.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,078,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

