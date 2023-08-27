Short Interest in Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Increases By 500.0%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Dunelm Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DNLMY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 2,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNLMY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,330 ($16.97) to GBX 1,340 ($17.10) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,313 ($16.75) to GBX 1,310 ($16.71) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.67) to GBX 1,190 ($15.18) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

