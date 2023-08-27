Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Rises By 400.0%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at C$5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.55. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.78.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

