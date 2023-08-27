Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Expands By 55.0%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 809.5 days.

Shares of George Weston stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 2.98%.

WNGRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

