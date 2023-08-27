Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Decreases By 85.7%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,691,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 3,182.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBBK remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

