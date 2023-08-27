Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expands By 217.1%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 217.1% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of GHG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 10,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,757. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

