Short Interest in Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Declines By 49.1%

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,332,400 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the July 31st total of 2,615,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,324.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grupo Traxión in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Grupo Traxión Stock Performance

Grupo Traxión Company Profile

Grupo Traxión stock remained flat at $1.69 during trading hours on Friday. Grupo Traxión has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

