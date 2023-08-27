Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Expands By 54.5%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY remained flat at $38.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29.

Guangdong Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a $2.6647 dividend. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $1.14. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Guangdong Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

