Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Grows By 55.6%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GYRO remained flat at $11.02 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyrodyne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 155,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.