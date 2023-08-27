Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Expands By 300.0%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,438. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

About IGEN Networks

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.