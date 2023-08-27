Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Decreases By 81.2%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the July 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $61.17. 973,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,006. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
