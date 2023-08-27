Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Decreases By 81.2%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the July 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $61.17. 973,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,006. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

