Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Grows By 885.2%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 885.2% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ HYXF opened at $43.79 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $45.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
