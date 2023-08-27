Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Grows By 885.2%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 885.2% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYXF opened at $43.79 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $45.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.