Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 96.5%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the July 31st total of 894,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.23. 179,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

