Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 47.5%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of KBRLF stock remained flat at $25.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBRLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.